Rinkai! Women's Cycling Anime's Video Unveils Opening Song, Staff, April 9 Debut

The official website for the Rinkai! project announced on Wednesday that the project's anime will premiere on April 9. The website also started streaming the anime's promotional video, which previewed the opening theme song "Windshifter" by Rico Sasaki and revealed the anime's staff.

The anime's website also revealed its main visual:

Image via Rinkai! project's X/Twitter account © RINKAI League Committee

Sasaki, who plays the role of Tsutsuji Kurume performs the opening theme song "Windshifter," and the rest of the cast perform the ending theme song "Override!” as Nana and the other characters.

© RINKAI Project

) is directing the anime at's, in collaboration with) is in charge of the series scripts, and(key animator for) is designing the characters.

Additional staff includes:

The anime stars:

The anime will premiere on April 9 on the Tokyo MX channel at 11:30 p.m. JST {10:30 a.m. EDT), then on BS Fuji at 24:30 (effectively, April 10 at 12:30 a.m. JST).

The story centers on the sport of women's cycling, which debuted in Japan shortly after World War II. However, organized competitions folded after just 15 years and laid dormant for several decades. Then the Rinkai! League launched to revive the sport.

The project's manga series will launch on the Manga Bang! service.