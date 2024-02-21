News
Rinkai! Women's Cycling Anime's Video Unveils Opening Song, Staff, April 9 Debut
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official website for the Rinkai! project announced on Wednesday that the project's anime will premiere on April 9. The website also started streaming the anime's promotional video, which previewed the opening theme song "Windshifter" by Rico Sasaki and revealed the anime's staff.
The anime's website also revealed its main visual:
Sasaki, who plays the role of Tsutsuji Kurume performs the opening theme song "Windshifter," and the rest of the cast perform the ending theme song "Override!” as Nana and the other characters.Takaaki Ishiyama (Fairy Musketeers, Sakura Wars) is directing the anime at TMS Entertainment's 6th Studio, in collaboration with Maruga Factory. Hideki Shirane (Date A Live, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?) is in charge of the series scripts, and Hiromi Ono (key animator for InuYasha, Saber Marionette J) is designing the characters.
Additional staff includes:
- Sound Director: Ryō Tanaka
- Art Director: Niki Higaki
- Color Key Artist: Haruko Nobori
- Compositing Director of Photography: Yūko Kamahara
- CG Director: Yuichi Goto
- Editing: Megumi Uchida
- Music: Shuichiro Fukuhiro, Yoshihei Ueda, Mana Hirano
- Music Production: Lantis
The anime stars:
- Umino Kawamura as Izumi Itō
- Azusa Aoi as Nana Hiratsuka
- Rena Hasegawa as Miko Yahiko
- Saika Kitamori as Sachi Nagoya
- Riho Sugiyama as Kinusa Takamatsu
- Minami Hinata as Ai Kumamoto
- Rico Sasaki as Tsutsuji Kurume
The anime will premiere on April 9 on the Tokyo MX channel at 11:30 p.m. JST {10:30 a.m. EDT), then on BS Fuji at 24:30 (effectively, April 10 at 12:30 a.m. JST).
The story centers on the sport of women's cycling, which debuted in Japan shortly after World War II. However, organized competitions folded after just 15 years and laid dormant for several decades. Then the Rinkai! League launched to revive the sport.
The project's manga series will launch on the Manga Bang! service.
Sources: Rinkai! project's website, Comic Natalie