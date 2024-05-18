News
Kinema Citrus Unveils Videos, More Staff for 'Goodbye, Lara,' Ninja Skooler Anime
posted on by Egan Loo
Kinema Citrus opened websites for its newly announced original anime projects Goodbye, Lara (Sayonara Lara) and Ninja Skooler on Sunday. The website posted English-captioned videos and more staff members for both projects, which commemorate the studio's 15th anniversary.
Staff:
- Storyboard/Director: Takushi Koide
- Animation Director: Shiori Tani
- Water Effect Artist: Naoki Yoshibe
- Logo Designer: YUTO HAMA DESIGN
- Graphic Designer: Yūto Hama, Mai Yamaguchi
- Image Board Artists: Shiori Tani, Mon
- Key Animators: Seiichi Akitake, Yūka Inada, Hotaru Kawase, Asuka Kozato, Toshiyuki Satō, Yosuke Sato, Hikaru Sato, Jura, Takasemaru, Mizuki Takahashi, Akira Nishikawa, Hiroto Nishizawa, Kouhei Yano, Ko Yoshinari, Naoki Yoshibe
- In-between Checker: Misa Watanabe
- In-between Checker Assistance: Studio BUS, Min Kyung-ae
- In-betweeners: Gift-o'-Animation (Moeno Ikawa, Yuka Kokubun, Chibaya, Kazuya Nokuo, Hikaru Hatomi, Matsuri Hayama, Mizuki Hori), Studio BUS (Min Kyung-ae, Park Kyung-sook, Min Su-in, Shin Sun-mi, Jang Yun-young, Park onnuri)
- Color Key Artist/Coordinator/Checker: Misao Yamashita
- Finishing: Misao Yamashita, Anitus-Kobe, YOSHIKI Eri, Honda Reiya, Tokio Aika, Nishiwaki Youhei, Studio BUS (Na Jong-ah, Kim seo-young, Kim Jung-hye, Kim Yeon-mi, Kim Eun-kyeoung, Baek Sung-hee, Kim Mi-yeon, Lee Jeong Mi)
- Background Art Director: Mari Fujino
- Background Art: Studio Pablo, Mari Fujino, Ryōki Matsumura
- 3DCG: sankaku△
- Special Effects: Chiemi Irisa
- Compositing Director of Photography: Kazuto Izumita
- Compositing Assistant Director: Akane Ueda
- Composit: T2 Studio, Kazuto Izumita, Akane Ueda
- Editing: Masayuki Kurosawa
- Audito Director/Mixing: Haru Yamada
- Sound Effects: Tsutomu Sukigara
- Voice Over: Umeka Shōji
- Audio Production: Sound Team Donjuan
- Music: Alfredo Sirica
- Music Producer/Director: Hiromitsu Ijima
- Orchestration: Budapest Scoring
- Music by Alfredo Sirica
- Music Produce and Director: Hiromitsu Ijima
- Studio Management: Kōji Sone, Naoko Matsumoto, Michiko Akima, Tomoka Kuwahara, Naruhito Mitsuwaka
- System Management: Takanori Sunaga, Shigeo Miyagi
- Creative Department Management: Kensuke Aoshima, Miyu Inoue
- Translation: Hiromi Hasegawa, Jorge Herrera
- Vehicle Coorporation: Komatsu Tsusho Co., Ltd.
- Producer: Muneki Ogasawara
- Animation Producer/Production Assistant: YOSHIKI Ishikawa
- Setup Production Assistant: Natsuki Moriyama
- Animation Production/Based on concept by: Kinema Citrus
Goodbye, Lara tells a tale similar to Hans Christian Andersen's The Little Mermaid. The story follows a mermaid who makes a forbidden wish to be loved by a human. Following her death, she is reborn 200 years later into modern-day Japan in Lake Biwa, where she learns to adjust in a human world. The setting of Lake Biwa is in Shiga prefecture of Japan, which is also where director Takushi Koide's hometown is located.
Staff:
- Supervisor/Director: Shunsuke Takarai
- Character Designer: Hami
- Key Animators: Yuka Kuroda, Franziska van Wulfen, Shunsuke Takarai
- In-between Checker: Aoi Higuchi
- In-between Checker Assistance: Studio BUS, Min Kyung-ae
- In-betweeners: Gift-o'-Animation (Keito Suzuki, Mizuki Hori), Studio BUS (Min Kyung-ae, Park Kyung-sook, Min Su-in, Shin Sun-mi, Jang Yun-young, Park onnuri)
- Color Key Artist/Coordinator/Checker: Hiroaki Kaguchi
- Finishing: Hiroaki Kaguchi, Anitus-Kobe, YOSHIKI Eri, Studio BUS (Na Jong-ah, Kim seo-young, Kim Jung-hye, Kim Yeon-mi, Kim Eun-kyeoung, Baek Sung-hee, Kim Mi-yeon, Lee Jeong Mi)
- Background Art: Hami, Shunsuke Takarai
- Compositing Director of Photography/Editor: Shinichirō Miyazaki
- Sound Director/Mixing: Haru Yamada
- Sound Effects: Tōru Noguchi
- Audio Production: Sound Team Donjuan
- Music: Nanatsukaze(PIKASONIC＆nakotanmaru)
- Studio Management: Kōji Sone, Naoko Matsumoto, Michiko Akima, Tomoka Kuwahara, Naruhito Mitsuwaka
- System Management: Takanori Sunaga, Shigeo Miyagi
- Creative Department Management: Kensuke Aoshima, Miyu Inoue
- Translation: Hiromi Hasegawa, Jorge Herrera
- Vehicle Coorporation: Komatsu Tsusho Co., Ltd.
- Animation Producers: Muneki Ogasawara, Satoshi Wada
- Production Assistant: Satoshi Wada
- Animation Production/Based on concept by: Kinema Citrus
The light-hearted anime follows students at a ninja school.Kinema Citrus is known in recent years as the animation studio that produced Made in Abyss, Revue Starlight, The Rising of The Shield Hero, My Happy Marriage, and Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress. Earlier in its history, the studio was responsible for such anime as Bottom Biting Bug, Yuyushiki, Code:Breaker, Scorching Ping Pong Girls, and Barakamon, and co-production duties on such anime as Black Bullet, Tokyo Magnitude 8.0, Is the order a rabbit?, Norn9, and Under the Dog.
Kadokawa is a major owner of Kinema Citrus. Kinema Citrus announced in December 2019 that Bushiroad and Kadokawa had each acquired roughly a third of the shares of the studio. Both each acquired 31.8% of the company's shares (thus controlling 63.6% of shares between them), with Kinema Citrus representative director Muneki Ogasawara maintains a 36.4% controlling stake. The capital tie-up allows the three companies to securely and more confidently develop globally targeted intellectual property. The three companies previously announced a comprehensive business partnership in July 2019. The partnership aims to produce a "stable" intellectual property and producing anime content in response to the growing popularity of anime both domestically and abroad.
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
