Kinema Citrus Unveils Videos, More Staff for 'Goodbye, Lara,' Ninja Skooler Anime

posted on by Egan Loo
Both projects commemorate studio's 15th anniversary

Kinema Citrus opened websites for its newly announced original anime projects Goodbye, Lara (Sayonara Lara) and Ninja Skooler on Sunday. The website posted English-captioned videos and more staff members for both projects, which commemorate the studio's 15th anniversary.

Goodbye, Lara (Sayonara Lara) concept trailer


lala-kv-pc-0515.png
Image via Kinema Citrus
©2024 Kinema Citrus All Rights Reserved.

Staff:

Goodbye, Lara tells a tale similar to Hans Christian Andersen's The Little Mermaid. The story follows a mermaid who makes a forbidden wish to be loved by a human. Following her death, she is reborn 200 years later into modern-day Japan in Lake Biwa, where she learns to adjust in a human world. The setting of Lake Biwa is in Shiga prefecture of Japan, which is also where director Takushi Koide's hometown is located.

Ninja Skooler pilot video


nj-bg-pc-0516.png
Image via Kinema Citrus
©2024 Kinema Citrus All Rights Reserved.

Staff:

  • Supervisor/Director: Shunsuke Takarai
  • Character Designer: Hami
  • Key Animators: Yuka Kuroda, Franziska van Wulfen, Shunsuke Takarai
  • In-between Checker: Aoi Higuchi
  • In-between Checker Assistance: Studio BUS, Min Kyung-ae
  • In-betweeners: Gift-o'-Animation (Keito Suzuki, Mizuki Hori), Studio BUS (Min Kyung-ae, Park Kyung-sook, Min Su-in, Shin Sun-mi, Jang Yun-young, Park onnuri)
  • Color Key Artist/Coordinator/Checker: Hiroaki Kaguchi
  • Finishing: Hiroaki Kaguchi, Anitus-Kobe, YOSHIKI Eri, Studio BUS (Na Jong-ah, Kim seo-young, Kim Jung-hye, Kim Yeon-mi, Kim Eun-kyeoung, Baek Sung-hee, Kim Mi-yeon, Lee Jeong Mi)
  • Background Art: Hami, Shunsuke Takarai
  • Compositing Director of Photography/Editor: Shinichirō Miyazaki
  • Sound Director/Mixing: Haru Yamada
  • Sound Effects: Tōru Noguchi
  • Audio Production: Sound Team Donjuan
  • Music: Nanatsukaze(PIKASONIC＆nakotanmaru)
  • Studio Management: Kōji Sone, Naoko Matsumoto, Michiko Akima, Tomoka Kuwahara, Naruhito Mitsuwaka
  • System Management: Takanori Sunaga, Shigeo Miyagi
  • Creative Department Management: Kensuke Aoshima, Miyu Inoue
  • Translation: Hiromi Hasegawa, Jorge Herrera
  • Vehicle Coorporation: Komatsu Tsusho Co., Ltd.
  • Animation Producers: Muneki Ogasawara, Satoshi Wada
  • Production Assistant: Satoshi Wada
  • Animation Production/Based on concept by: Kinema Citrus

The light-hearted anime follows students at a ninja school.

kinemacitrus
© Kinema Citrus
Kinema Citrus is known in recent years as the animation studio that produced Made in Abyss, Revue Starlight, The Rising of The Shield Hero, My Happy Marriage, and Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress. Earlier in its history, the studio was responsible for such anime as Bottom Biting Bug, Yuyushiki, Code:Breaker, Scorching Ping Pong Girls, and Barakamon, and co-production duties on such anime as Black Bullet, Tokyo Magnitude 8.0, Is the order a rabbit?, Norn9, and Under the Dog.

Kadokawa is a major owner of Kinema Citrus. Kinema Citrus announced in December 2019 that Bushiroad and Kadokawa had each acquired roughly a third of the shares of the studio. Both each acquired 31.8% of the company's shares (thus controlling 63.6% of shares between them), with Kinema Citrus representative director Muneki Ogasawara maintains a 36.4% controlling stake. The capital tie-up allows the three companies to securely and more confidently develop globally targeted intellectual property. The three companies previously announced a comprehensive business partnership in July 2019. The partnership aims to produce a "stable" intellectual property and producing anime content in response to the growing popularity of anime both domestically and abroad.

Source: Kinema Citrus via Ota-Suke


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
