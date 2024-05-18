Kinema Citrus Unveils Videos, More Staff for 'Goodbye, Lara,' Ninja Skooler Anime

Both projects commemorate studio's 15th anniversary

Kinema Citrus opened websites for its newly announced original anime projects Goodbye, Lara ( Sayonara Lara ) and Ninja Skooler on Sunday. The website posted English-captioned videos and more staff members for both projects, which commemorate the studio's 15th anniversary.

Goodbye, Lara ( Sayonara Lara ) concept trailer



Image via Kinema Citrus ©2024 Kinema Citrus All Rights Reserved.

Goodbye, Lara tells a tale similar to Hans Christian Andersen 's The Little Mermaid . The story follows a mermaid who makes a forbidden wish to be loved by a human. Following her death, she is reborn 200 years later into modern-day Japan in Lake Biwa, where she learns to adjust in a human world. The setting of Lake Biwa is in Shiga prefecture of Japan, which is also where director Takushi Koide 's hometown is located.

Ninja Skooler pilot video



Image via Kinema Citrus ©2024 Kinema Citrus All Rights Reserved.

The light-hearted anime follows students at a ninja school.

Kinema Citrus

Kadokawa is a major owner of Kinema Citrus . Kinema Citrus announced in December 2019 that Bushiroad and Kadokawa had each acquired roughly a third of the shares of the studio. Both each acquired 31.8% of the company's shares (thus controlling 63.6% of shares between them), with Kinema Citrus representative director Muneki Ogasawara maintains a 36.4% controlling stake. The capital tie-up allows the three companies to securely and more confidently develop globally targeted intellectual property. The three companies previously announced a comprehensive business partnership in July 2019. The partnership aims to produce a "stable" intellectual property and producing anime content in response to the growing popularity of anime both domestically and abroad.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.