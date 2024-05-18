Wagamama High Spec Overclock Sequel Visual Novel Heads West

Sekai Project announced at its panel this year's Anime Central event on Saturday that it will release Wagamama High Spec Overclock ( Wagamama High Spec OC ), the sequel fandisc to the Wagamama High Spec adult visual novel, in the West for PC via Steam . The release date is to be determined, but Sekai Project confirmed that the game is currently in translation. The company shared images, including the logo:

The fandisc contains additional stories featuring the four main heroines from the original game. There are also character routes for the homeroom teacher Iwakuma Yukari, Narumi Kouki's editor Takatsuka Chitose, and classroom representative Watanuki Karen.

The game arrived in Japan in August 2017 for PC. Tsumire Utsunomiya is credited with the original illustrations and character design, Nanateru is credited with SD illustrations, and Mojasubii, Nisshi, and Mata Tsubaki are credited with the scenario.

© Madosoft, Sekai Project

The original visual novel inspired a television anime adaptation in April 2016.(episode director for, Mushi-Shi) directed the five-minute episodes at studio streamed the series as it aired.

The original visual novel's story revolves around Kōki Narumi, a high school student who also draws a manga serialized in a weekly magazine. Because the manga he draws is a risqué romantic comedy, he keeps this fact a secret from everyone around him, with his younger sister Toa and his best friend Mihiro being the only ones who know. But one day, as the student council president Kaoruko Rokuonji is searching for male members for the student council, she finds out that Kōki is the manga's author. Kōki joins the student council in exchange for Kaoruko not revealing his secret. However, the vice president Ashe R. Sakuragi strongly opposes him joining, and in the midst of all this, various requests and troubles of students begin to pile up.

The PC game debuted in Japan in April 2016. The original visual novel is Madosoft 's third game, after Namaiki Delation in 2013, and Yakimochi Streaming in 2014.

Sekai Project had announced in September 2015 that it planned to release the original game in English in 2016. Sekai Project eventually released it in July 2017.