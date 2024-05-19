Masahito Kagawa, Tohji Tsukishima's Zenkamono Manga Ends on June 5

Series originally launched in December 2017

Image via Amazon Japan © Masahito Kagawa, Tohji Tsukishima, Shogakukan

This year's 11th issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Original magazine revealed on Monday that Masahito Kagawa and Tohji Tsukishima 's Zenkamono manga will end in the magazine's 12th issue on June 5.

The series follows probation officer Kayo Agawa, who works with ex-criminals to help rehabilitate them into society.

The original manga debuted in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Original magazine in December 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's 15th compiled book volume on December 27.

The series inspired a live-action film in January 2022 starring Kasumi Arimura as Kayo Agawa.

The manga also inspired a six-episode live-action television series that premiered on WOWOW in November 2021. The series streamed on Amazon Prime Video in Japan.

