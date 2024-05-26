Hookah Haze Visual Novel's New Trailer Reveals July 11 Release

Aniplex and Acquire revealed in a new trailer on Saturday for their Hookah Haze visual novel that the game will launch for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on July 11. A demo version of the game will be available early on Steam on June 11. The demo will feature an original story not available in the main game.

Image courtesy of Aniplex

Aniplex and Acquire will release the visual novel with Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and English text.

Nakuru Aitsuki performs the theme song "Hookah, whoo!." DECO*27 produced the song and wrote the lyrics, and tepe composed and arranged the song.

The visual novel's Steam listing describes the story of the "human drama adventure":

It's the year 2xxx. The inexperienced Toru Sumiki lands a job managing Hookah Haze, a new hookah lounge on the outskirts of Akihabara, where he meets three eccentric girls. The story unfolds as the girls gradually open up to him, connecting through their fondness for hookah...

Aniplex and Acquire have also opened an English website for the visual novel.

In the visual novel, players select from five types of tobacco flavors and also try to create house blends. The Daily Specials players recommend on social media affect which girls will visit the lounge.

Source: Press release