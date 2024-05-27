×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Tohai Mahjong Anime Reveals Main Cast, October Premiere

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kohsuke Tanabe, Shunsuke Takeuchi, Fairouz Ai star in anime of Kōji Shinasaka's manga

This year's 12th issue of Akita Shoten's Young Champion magazine announced the three main cast members and the October premiere date for the television anime of Kōji Shinasaka's Tōhai - Ura Route Mahjong Tōhairoku manga on Tuesday. The cast members are:

Kohsuke Tanabe as Kei
kei
Image via Comic Natalie
© 志名坂高次(秋田書店)／高津組
Shunsuke Takeuchi as Tōjima
tojima
Image via Comic Natalie
© 志名坂高次(秋田書店)／高津組
Fairouz Ai as Amina
amina
Image via Comic Natalie
© 志名坂高次(秋田書店)／高津組

tohai_teaservisual
Image courtesy of Pony Canyon
© Koji Shinasaka (AKITASHOTEN)/Takatsu-gumi
Jun Hatori is directing the anime at EAST FISH STUDIO. Mariko Kunisawa is overseeing the series scripts, Sayaka Anesaki is designing the characters, and Yūsuke Shirato and Yuki Kishida are composing the music.

Pony Canyon describes the anime:

Money, women, organs. Kei, a high school boy, frequents the underground mahjong parlor teeming with desires, earning him the moniker 'K of Ice' in the underworld due to his cold-hearted strategy and stylish gameplay. Rumors also circulate that he keeps a girl at his home.

Shinasaka serialized the manga in Akita Shoten's Young Champion magazine from 2006 to 2011 and the series has 12 volumes. The other works in the franchise include the 16-volume Tōhai: Hitobashira-hen manga, the 10-volume Tōhai: Minagoroshi-hen manga, the four-volume Haō Densetsu Lion manga, the five-volume Haō Kessen Lion manga, and the Tōhai: Cold Girl manga. Tōhai: Cold Girl is ongoing and currently has five volumes. The sixth volume shipped on January 18.

The manga inspired a live-action film in 2013.

Update: Added character visuals. Source: Comic Natalie

Source: Young Champion issue 12

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history

News homepage / archives