Tohai Mahjong Anime Reveals Main Cast, October Premiere
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
This year's 12th issue of Akita Shoten's Young Champion magazine announced the three main cast members and the October premiere date for the television anime of Kōji Shinasaka's Tōhai - Ura Route Mahjong Tōhairoku manga on Tuesday. The cast members are:
Pony Canyon describes the anime:
Money, women, organs. Kei, a high school boy, frequents the underground mahjong parlor teeming with desires, earning him the moniker 'K of Ice' in the underworld due to his cold-hearted strategy and stylish gameplay. Rumors also circulate that he keeps a girl at his home.
Shinasaka serialized the manga in Akita Shoten's Young Champion magazine from 2006 to 2011 and the series has 12 volumes. The other works in the franchise include the 16-volume Tōhai: Hitobashira-hen manga, the 10-volume Tōhai: Minagoroshi-hen manga, the four-volume Haō Densetsu Lion manga, the five-volume Haō Kessen Lion manga, and the Tōhai: Cold Girl manga. Tōhai: Cold Girl is ongoing and currently has five volumes. The sixth volume shipped on January 18.
The manga inspired a live-action film in 2013.
