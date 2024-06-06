Sal Jiang's Yuri Manga Ayaka Is in Love with Hiroko Gets Live-Action Show

MBS announced on Friday that it is producing a live-action series adaptation of Sal Jiang 's office girls-love manga Ayaka Is in Love with Hiroko ( Ayaka-chan wa Hiroko-senpai ni Koishiteru ) manga that will premiere on July 4. Hinatazaka46 idol group member Shiho Katō (right in visual below) plays Ayaka Usagida, while Kanna Mori (left) plays Hiroko Kanō.

Image via Comic Natalie © 「彩香ちゃんは弘子先輩に恋してる」製作委員会・MBS

Sal Jiang drew the below illustration to celebrate the announcement:

Image via Comic Natalie © Sal Jiang, Futabasha

The series will premiere on MBS and TV Kanagawa on July 4, on Chiba TV on July 5, on TV Saitama on July 10, and on Tochigi TV and Gunma TV on July 11.

Nao Nomura is directing the series, with scripts by Ayumi Shimo .

Image via Amazon © Sal Jiang, Futabasha

Soft and bubbly office lady Ayaka is madly in love with her senior at work, Hiroko! Two lovestruck coworkers who both think the other is straight totally crush on each other... popular Twitter artist Sal Jiang 's latest office rom-com!

Corp'sdigital service publishes the manga in English. The company describes the story:

Jiang launched the manga on Futabasha 's Web Comic Action manga website in June 2020, and ended it in March 2023. Futabasha published the manga's third and final volume in the same month.

Jiang's Black and White: Tough Love at the Office ( Shiro to Kuro: Black & White ) manga debuted on Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha's manga website Comic Ruelle in March 2020, and ended with its third volume in May 2023. Seven Seas licensed the manga in English and published its first compiled book volume in October 2022. The manga's second volume will ship in October 2024.

Source: Comic Natalie