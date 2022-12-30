Sal Jiang's Ayaka is in Love with Hiroko Manga Listed as Ending in 3rd Volume

Office romance manga launched in 2020

Amazon is listing the third compiled book volume of Sal Jiang 's Ayaka is in Love with Hiroko ( Ayaka-chan wa Hiroko Senpai ni Koishiteru ) manga as the final volume. The volume will ship on March 16.

Jiang launched the manga on Futabasha 's Web Comic Action manga website in June 2020. Futabasha published the manga's first compiled book volume in September 2021, and the second volume on July 21.

NTT Solmare Corp's MangaPlaza digital service publishes the manga in English. The company describes the story:

Soft and bubbly office lady Ayaka is madly in love with her senior at work, Hiroko! Two lovestruck coworkers who both think the other is straight totally crush on each other... popular Twitter artist Sal Jiang 's latest office rom-com!

Jiang's ongoing Black and White: Tough Love at the Office ( Shiro to Kuro: Black & White ) manga debuted on Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha's manga website Comic Ruelle in March 2020. Seven Seas licensed the manga in English and published its first compiled book volume on October 11. The manga's second volume will ship on June 27.

Source: Amazon