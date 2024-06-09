Live-Action ACMA:Game Series Gets Film

The live-action television series of Kōji Megumi and Meebu 's Acma:Game manga ended on Sunday with a teaser announcing that the series will be getting a film titled Acma:Game : Saigo no Kagi ( Acma:Game : The Final Key). The film will open in theaters on October 25.

The cast from the TV series returns for the film. Shōtarō Mamiya reprises his role as Teruasa Oda, along with SixTONES member Juri Tanaka in the role of Ui Saitō. Kotone Furukawa , Ryō Ryūsei , Lina Arashi, and Yukiyoshi Ozawa also reprise their roles from the series.

Tōya Satō , who directed the TV series, directs the movie as well at NTV AX-ON . Scriptwriters Yoshihiro Izumi and Junichirō Taniguchi also return for the film's screenplay, with visual effects by Digital Frontier .

The film continues the story from the series as the cast battle for the final devil's key. The production filmed not only within Japan but overseas as well.

The series premiered on NTV on April 7. It began streaming in more than 150 countries with subtitles in eight languages, including Japanese and English, on April 26 on TVer , Hulu , and Amazon Prime Video .

The manga centers around Teruasa Oda, a high school senior gifted in smarts, looks, and money. This seemingly perfect scion of Japan's powerful Oda Group gets caught in a nightmarish game with the son of the Belmont mafia family's boss.

Artist Megumi and story creator Meebu launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in April 2013, and ended it with the 22nd compiled book volume in April 2017. Kodansha 's K MANGA service offers the manga in English.

Kodansha USA published all 11 volumes of Megumi's Bloody Monday manga. Megumi drew the Bloody Monday Season 2: Pandora no Hako and Bloody Monday: Last Season sequels.