Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Games Remove 2 Songs by Pusu Following Attempted Murder of Teenage Girlfriend

Warning: This article describes suicide and cyberbullying. If you or anyone you know is suicidal or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a suicide prevention organization in your country. In the United States, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255. In Japan, the TELL LifeLine service is available at 03-5774-0992, and an English counseling service is available at 03-4550-1146. In Canada, Crisis Services Canada is available at 1-833-456-4566.

The staff for Sega and Colorful Palette 's Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! smartphone game released a statement on June 12 announcing the removal of Vocaloid producer Pusu's (real name: Maya Yano) songs from the game following the news of the attempted murder of his teenage girlfriend.

The following songs will be affected:

Asagao no Chiru Koro ni (When the Morning Glory Falls)

Donna Ketsumatsu ga Onozomi Dai (What Sort of Ending Are You Wishing For?)

All related videos and music will be removed from the game and from official Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! social media channels and websites. The "Sekai version" of the songs will be removed from music streaming platforms.

The game will undergo maintenance to remove the affected media at a later date.

Musical unit Tuyu , of which Yano was a member and the composer, released a statement on X/ Twitter on June 8 addressing the situation. The statement claimed Yano held authority over the rights of the band, and the other members and staff were currently in discussion over the handling of Tuyu 's past music and media going forward.

Effective immediately, the others members of the band Rei and miro, the management, and the support staff AzyuN will no longer be active as Tuyu or involved with Yano.

Japan Today reported that Tokyo police arrested 30-year-old Yano on May 31 on suspicion of attempted murder of his teenage girlfriend. Yano called the police on Friday morning claiming he had stabbed her with a knife. The suspect claimed he was planning to take his own life after killing his girlfriend.

Yano was also active as a vocaloid producer under the name Zips prior to 2015.

Tuyu was responsible for the ending theme song for Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown .