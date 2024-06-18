Capcom Unveils Ace Attorney Investigations Collection With Western Debut of Sequel Game

CAPCOM announced on Tuesday during the Nintendo Direct livestream the Ace Attorney - Investigations Collection for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Windows and Steam . The collection will include the first Ace Attorney - Investigations : Miles Edgeworth and its sequel Ace Attorney - Investigations 2: Prosecutor's Gambit , which had previously been unreleased in the West. CAPCOM will release the collection on September 6.

The collection will feature a gallery and five new arranged tracks.

CAPCOM released the first Ace Attorney - Investigations : Miles Edgeworth ( Gyakuten Kenji ) game for Nintendo DS in Japan in 2009 and in the West in 2010, as well as for smartphones in Japan in December 2017.

The Ace Attorney - Investigations 2: Prosecutor's Gambit sequel launched in Japan as Gyakuten Kenji 2 in February 2011. The game did not get an English release.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy — a collection containing the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney , Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies , and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Spirit of Justice games — launched on January 25 for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store .

CAPCOM released the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy ( Gyakuten Saiban 1 2 3 Naruhodō Selection ) game for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC (via Steam ) in English in April 2019. The trilogy compiles the first three games in the Ace Attorney franchise . The company released the trilogy in Japan on the Nintendo 3DS in April 2014 and then released it in December 2014 in North America and Europe.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, a compilation that includes the 2015 The Great Ace Attorney : Adventures ( Dai Gyakuten Saiban ) and the 2017 The Great Ace Attorney : Resolve ( Dai Gyakuten Saiban 2: Naruhodō Ryūnosuke no Kakugo ) games, launched physically and digitally for Nintendo Switch, as well as digitally for PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam in the West in July 2021. The game got physical and digital releases for both the Switch and PS4 versions in Japan.