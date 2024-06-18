Tasūketsu Anime Reveals More Cast, Half-Year Run

The staff for the anime of Taiga Miyakawa 's Tasūketsu manga revealed more cast members, the continuous two- cours (quarters of the year) run, and the anime's main visual:

The newly announced cast members, who will appear in the anime's second cours are (Note: English name romanizations not confirmed):

The anime will premiere on NTV on July 2 at 25:59 JST (effectively, July 3 at 1:59 a.m. JST). It will then run on the BS NTV and RAB Aomori Broadcasting Corporation channels on July 3.

The anime stars:

Tatsuo Satō ( Martian Successor Nadesico , Lagrange - The Flower of Rin-ne ) is directing the anime and overseeing the series scripts at Satelight . Tōru Hamazaki (episode director for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean , Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko ) is the assistant director, Nami Hayashi ( Black Clover chief animation director) is designing the characters, and R.O.N ( FLCL Alternative , The Slime Diaries ) is composing the music

Other staff members include:

Vivarush performs the "Emperor Time" opening theme song, and musical artist issey performs the ending theme song "GAME OVER."

The manga ranked in the top 10 on the "manga we want to see animated" ranking at the AnimeJapan 2019 and AnimeJapan 2020 events.

The Tasūketsu manga's first part premiered in 2013 and ended in 2014. The manga's second part Tasūketsu : FINAL KEQ debuted in 2015 and ended in 2017. Tasūketsu: Judgement Assizes , the manga's third part, premiered on GANMA! in November 2017.

The manga's story follows a group of five in a world where people have suddenly disappeared. A mysterious self-proclaimed "Emperor" gathers five people together through anonymous messages and has them participate in a game. Participants answer the question "Do you want to live or die?" The game has only one rule: "Majority dies."

The manga previously inspired the Tasūketsu: Judgement Assizes anime short that was funded through a Campfire crowdfunding campaign in 2020. The anime short released in January 2021 and had a different cast from this new project.