Tasūketsu -Judgement Assizes- Anime Short Project Reveals Main Cast, Extended Crowdfunding

Staff of the anime short adaptation of Taiga Miyakawa's Tasūketsu -Judgement Assizes- (Majority Rule -Judgement Assizes) manga revealed the anime's main cast and extension of the Campfire crowdfunding campaign on Friday.

The main cast members are:

Kaji narrated the promotional video for the project that debuted in March.

The new extension of the crowdfunding campaign will end on September 30. Backer rewards include anime DVDs, special booklets, and production illustrations sets. People who contribute will receive a special 30-page manga by Miyakawa. The previous crowdfunding campaign ran from March 6 to May 10 and raised 15,233,238 yen (about US$143,000), far exceeding its goal of 8 million yen (about US$75,000).

The anime short will include a roughly 90-second opening, about six minutes of the anime itself, and Flash-style bonus anime content. As previously announced, production was delayed from August due to the effects of the spread of COVID-19. The anime is slated to complete production around January 2021. Rabbit Machine is directing the anime project at IMAGICA Lab.

A smartphone game for the project is also in development, and it is slated to launch this December.

Tasūketsu -Judgement Assizes- , the Tasūketsu manga's third part, premiered on Ganma! in November 2017. The Tasūketsu manga's first part premiered in 2013, and the manga's second part Tasūketsu -FINAL KEQ- debuted in 2015. The fifth compiled book volume shipped in August 2019.

The manga's story follows a group of five in a world where people have suddenly disappeared. A mysterious self-proclaimed "Emperor" gathers five people together through anonymous messages and has them participate in a game. Participants answer the question "Do you want to live or die?" The game has only one rule: "Majority dies."

Sources: Tasūketsu -Judgement Assizes- project's extension crowdfunding page, Comic Natalie