News
Fruits Basket Manga Gets 'Final' Stage Play in October
posted on by Anita Tai
The staff for the stage plays based on Natsuki Takaya's Fruits Basket manga announced on Wednesday that a new stage play titled Butai Fruits Basket The Final (Fruits Basket Stage: The Final) will run from October 18 to October 27 at Hulic Hall Tokyo. The staff revealed the new play's main cast, a key visual, and a teaser promotional video:
The new play adds two new cast members:
- Yūto Hiroi as Kakeru Manabe
- Nene Shida as Isuzu Sohma
The play will feature returning cast members:
- Ayano-Christie Yoshida as Tohru Honda
- Naoya Kitagawa as Yuki Sohma
- Shōhei Hashimoto as Kyo Sohma
- Yūya Asato as Shigure Sohma
- Shōgo Tamura as Hatsuharu Sohma
- Ruito Koga as Momiji Sohma
- Chisato Minami as Arisa Uotani
- Yukari Nakamura as Saki Hanajima
- Marina Horiuchi as Machi Kuragi
- Yūna Sekine as Kagura Sohma
- Elena Kamata as Kisa Sohma
- Airi Yoshiharu as Hiro Sohma
- Daiki Miyoshi as Kureno Sohma
- Sho Ayanagi as Akito Sohma
The Fruits Basket 2nd season stage play ran from October 6 to October 15 in Tokyo
The manga inspired a 26-episode series in 2001, and then a three-season reboot anime series aired from 2019-2021. The reboot series also received a compilation film titled Fruits Basket -prelude- that opened in Japan on February 18.
Takaya serialized the original Fruits Basket manga in Hakusensha's Hana to Yume magazine from 1998-2006. Tokyopop released the manga in English from 2004 to 2009, and Yen Press re-released the manga in 12 updated omnibus volumes beginning in June 2016.
Sources: Fruits Basket stage play's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie