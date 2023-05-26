Fruits Basket Gets '2nd Season' Stage Play in October

New play features returning cast

The staff of the stage play based on Natsuki Takaya 's Fruits Basket manga revealed on Friday that a second stage play titled Fruits Basket 2nd Season will run from October 6-15 in Tokyo. The staff revealed the main cast and a teaser video for the new play.

The new play will feature a returning cast. New cast members include:

Sho Ayanagi as Akito Sohma

Iori Noguchi as Isuzu Sohma

as Isuzu Sohma Daiki Miyoshi as Kureno Sohma

Masatoshi Shin as Kakeru Manabe

Marina Horiuchi as Machi Kuragi

The first stage play ran from March 4-13 at the Nihonbashi Mitsui Hall in Tokyo. Nobuhiro Mōri wrote the play and was the executive producer, and Tarō Hasegawa directed the play. Avex Pictures streamed the play worldwide on March 12, and streamed the play with English subtitles on March 24.

The first play stars:

Ayano-Christie Yoshida as Tohru Honda

Naoya Kitagawa as Yuki Sohma

Shōhei Hashimoto as Kyo Sohma

Hiroki Nakada as Ayame Sohma

Shōgo Tamura as Hatsuharu Sohma

Ruito Koga as Momiji Sohma

as Momiji Sohma Yūna Sekine as Kagura SohmaY

Yūto Adachi as Ritsu Sohma

as Ritsu Sohma Chisato Minami as Arisa Uotani

Yukari Nakamura as Saki Hanajima

as Saki Hanajima Yuria Haga as Kyōko Honda

as Kyōko Honda Seiya Inagaki as Kazuma Sohma

Yū Imari as Hatori Sohma

as Hatori Sohma Yūya Asato as Shigure Sohma

The manga inspired a 26-episode series in 2001, and then a three-season reboot anime series aired from 2019-2021. The reboot series also received a compilation film titled Fruits Basket -prelude- that opened in Japan on February 18.

Takaya serialized the original Fruits Basket manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine from 1998-2006. Tokyopop released the manga in English from 2004 to 2009, and Yen Press re-released the manga in 12 updated omnibus volumes beginning in June 2016.

Source: Comic Natalie