Live-Action Tanabata no Kuni Series' Trailer Reveals More Cast, July 4 Debut
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Disney+ began streaming a full trailer for the live-action series of Hitoshi Iwaaki's Tanabata no Kuni (Tanabata Country) manga on Thursday. The trailer reveals more cast and the July 4 Disney+ debut date for the series.
The new cast members include:
- Aya Asahina as Yukiko Higashimaru, Sachiko's late mother
- Hoshi Ishida as Satō, a detective pursuing the cause of the deadly incidents
- Satoshi Kanada as Yagihara, a man who exploits Takashi's power and holds seminars
Other cast members include Ryoko Fujino as Sachiko Higashimaru, Hiroshi Mikami as Masami Marukami, and Takayuki Yamada as Yoriyuki Marukami.
The manga centers on Yōji Minamimaru, nicknamed Nanmaru. He is a college student who has the supernatural ability that allows him to "create small holes in anything." With this seemingly useless ability, he must confront a crisis threatening the entire world.
Iwaaki (Parasyte, Historie) serialized the manga from 1996 to 1999 in Shogakukan's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine. The manga has four volumes.
Iwaaki's Parasyte (Kiseiju) manga ran from 1990 to 1995 and inspired an anime series and two live-action films from 2014-2015. Mixxine, the company that eventually became Tokyopop, published Parasyte in its Mixxine magazine and later in compiled book volumes. Del Rey then republished the series from 2007-2009. Kodansha Comics republished the manga again from 2011-2012, and began reprinting the series after the anime's debut.
