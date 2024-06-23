My Home Hero Manga Ends in 5 Chapters

Series debuted in May 2017

Image via Amazon Japan © Naoki Yamakawa, Masashi Asaki, Kodansha

This year's 30th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine revealed on Monday Naoki Yamakawa and Masashi Asaki 's My Home Hero manga will end in five chapters.

Asaki stated on X/Twitter on Sunday the manga normally takes a break after every three chapters, but instead the manga is taking a two-week break, so the last five chapters will be available without a break. The manga's latest chapter was in the 28th issue on June 10, and is taking a break from the 29th through 30th issues. The manga will resume in the 31st issue on July 1 to start the last five chapters.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and started publishing it digitally on February 28.

The manga centers on a salaryman who has a reliable wife and a daughter in university who can sometimes act a bit rebellious, but has a happy life in his own way. Until one day he finds out his daughter has been beaten, and thus begins his journey into a dangerous world to protect his family.

Yamakawa and Asaki launched the manga in Weekly Young Magazine in May 2017. The manga entered a hiatus after it ended its second part in October 2021, and resumed with its third and final part in June 2022. The final arc picks the story back up seven years after the second part. The 24th volume shipped on April 5, and the 25th volume will ship on July 5. The manga has 4 million copies in circulation.

A live-action film adaptation opened in theaters on March 8. The project also includes a live-action series that premiered on MBS and TBS ' "Dramaism" block on October 24, and ended on December 20. The film concludes the story of the series.

The manga's anime adaptation debuted in April 2023 on Tokyo MX and BS- NTV . Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and streamed an English dub .