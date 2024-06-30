Crunchyroll Adds Go! Princess Precure, Witchy Pretty Cure! Series

Image via Crunchyroll © Toei Animation

Witchy Pretty Cure!

anime to its catalog on Sunday.

The Go! Princess Precure TV anime's story is set in Noble Academy, the first boarding junior high school in the Precure franchise . The anime depicts the excitement of dorm life, coming of age while living with friends, and the anticipation and anxiety of a new life among roommates, separated from family.

One day, the "Princess Precures" were revived by the Princess Perfume devices (and Kanata's dress-shaped "Dress-Up Key" that unlocks the Princess Perfume's power), and Haruka transforms into the flower princess Cure Flora. When unleashing their special signature moves, the Princess Precures' outfits turn into magnificent princess-like Mode Elegant long dresses.

The anime aired in Japan from February 2015 to January 2016. It inspired the Go! Princess Pretty Cure the Movie Go! Go!! Gorgeous Triple Feature!!! anime film in October 2015.

Maho Girls Precure!

aired from February 2016 to January 2017. The series featured themes of magic and witches, with Precures calling upon powers of legendary witches, instead of legendary warriors.

The anime inspired the Eiga Mahō Tsukai Precure! Kiseki no Henshin! Cure Mofurun! anime film in October 2016.

The anime is also inspring a sequel series titled Mahō Tsukai Precure!!: MIRAI DAYS that will premiere on January 11, 2025. The anime was originally slated to premiere this year.

The franchise 's 21st and latest main entry, Wonderful Precure! , premiered on February 5. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

