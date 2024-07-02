Aya Shirakawa's 'Mikadono San Shimai wa Angai, Choroi' Rom-com Manga Gets TV Anime

Manga centers on good-looking but otherwise average boy meeting 3 talented girls

Aniplex announced on Wednesday that it is producing a television anime adaptation of Aya Shirakawa's Mikadono Sanshimai wa Angai, Choroi (The Three Mikadono Sisters are Surprisingly Easy) romantic comedy manga. Aniplex unveiled a visual for the anime, but did not announce any other information for the anime.

Image via Comic Natalie © Aya Shirakawa, Shogakukan

The manga centers on Yū Ayase, the son of Subaru Ayase. Yū's mother Subaru is herself gifted with beauty, athleticism, and intelligence, but Yū seems to have only inherited her mother's good looks and nothing else. When Yū is enrolled into a high-class school, he is entrusted to the care of his mother's friend, and moves to their house. There, he begins rooming with the three Mikadono sisters, who are all exceptionally talented in their own way, but have a weak side to them.

Shirakawa launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in December 2021. Shogakukan published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on April 17, and will publish the 10th volume on July 18.

