Anime NYC Hosts Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Producers

The staff for theevent announced on Wednesday that it will hosthead of productionandproducer Kazuki Uejima at this year's event.

Matsukura serves as producer, executive officer, and head of production at J.C. Studio. He has served as executive producer on Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? . He has also worked on A Certain Magical Index , Nodame Cantabile , and Shakugan no Shana , among many other titles.

ANN has previously spoken to Matsukura on his work on Hi Score Girl .





Uejima has worked as producer on season 4 of, and also worked on theanime.

Anime NYC 2024 will take place on August 23-25. The event will take over the full main building of the Javits Center for the first time in 2024.

Anime NYC launched in November 2017, and has taken place in November each year since then (the event was held online only in 2020). According to the staff, the new August date will allow them to offer fans more space to showcase more features, and more panel rooms for more screenings, workshops, and special events. Last year's Anime NYC took place in November.

