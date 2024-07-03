×
News
Anime NYC Hosts Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Producers

posted on by Anita Tai
Yuji Matsukura, Kazuki Uejima attend August 23-25 event

Image via Anime NYC's X/Twitter account
The staff for the Anime NYC event announced on Wednesday that it will host J.C. Staff head of production Yuji Matsukura and EGG FIRM producer Kazuki Uejima at this year's event.

Matsukura serves as producer, executive officer, and head of production at J.C. Studio. He has served as executive producer on Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?. He has also worked on A Certain Magical Index, Nodame Cantabile, and Shakugan no Shana, among many other titles.

ANN has previously spoken to Matsukura on his work on Hi Score Girl.


Image via Anime NYC's X/Twitter account
Uejima has worked as producer on season 4 of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, and also worked on the My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 anime.

Anime NYC 2024 will take place on August 23-25. The event will take over the full main building of the Javits Center for the first time in 2024.

Anime NYC launched in November 2017, and has taken place in November each year since then (the event was held online only in 2020). According to the staff, the new August date will allow them to offer fans more space to showcase more features, and more panel rooms for more screenings, workshops, and special events. Last year's Anime NYC took place in November.

Sources: Anime NYC's X/Twitter account (link 2)

