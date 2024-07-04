J-Novel Club Announces Winners of English Light Novel Contest

John W. Rohman wins Grand Prize, Quadrillian, Cathfach, Laura M. Drake win First Prize

announced the winners of its "JNC Original Light Novel Contest" during itspanel on Thursday. The contest sought entries for original English light novels over the past year.also announced that it will hold another contest this year, with more details announced at a later date.

The Grand Prize Winner is John W. Rohman's ATLAS: Her, the Combatant, and Him, the Hero . Rohman will receive US$15,000, a Japanese-translated release of the story by Kadokawa , and a future possible manga adaptation. J-Novel Club 's story summary for the submission reads:

When "Hero" is just another job, who fights for those who can't pay up? For those of the Substrata, born beneath the notice of the well-to-do, there's only one place that's always hiring. Welcome to Secret Society ATLAS, Combatants. Try not to die.

Judge's Comment:

ATLAS is a great example of a work that both surprised and wowed all of us at JNC. Eschewing the common fantasy, overpowered setting for a real sci-fi feeling mega-corporation far future, with awesome mecha (exo-suit) battles against sentai-esque “heros”, all wrapped up in a relatable story about struggling with prejudice and just trying to make ends meet, gave us a fresh feeling while still undoubtedly a “light novel” through and through. Any entry with a Guts-sized greatsword… ahem, chainsaw sword, is going to the top of the pile and this one stayed there the entire competition

The First Prize Winners include Quadrilian's Beautiful Daydream , Cathfach's An Unruly Summon , and Laura M. Drake's Clockwork Clues: When Death Comes Ticking . The First Prize Winners will each receive US$3,000.

J-Novel Club describes Beautiful Daydream :

I am me. I love girls.

Maybe that's a weird way to start things off, but it's core to my identity. It's who I am. There's no better place to start if you're talking about my story. A story about stories.

A story about a single step.

J-Novel Club describes An Unruly Summon :

An embattled king summons an otherworldly hero to defend his starving kingdom from a demonic invasion. Alas for him, the summoned hero seems rather determined to ignore his carefully prepared script, spoiling the plans of humans and demons alike.

J-Novel Club describes Clockwork Clues: When Death Comes Ticking :

Kyra can Slip through time but can't escape her controlling father and arranged marriage. After discovering a murder, she defies her upbringing and uses her power to solve the mystery alongside a dashing detective and a socially inept server bot.

The BOOK☆WALKER Prize Winner is Hunger's The Adorable Dungeon Master . Hunger will receive US$2,000 and an exclusive sales window on BOOK☆WALKER . J-Novel Club describes the story:

Lucia Morales is 22 years old. One day a turf war between rival gangs brings tragedy,but that's only the beginning. Lucia is reborn in another world as a character she created in a game, and she's super cute!

The Runner-Up Prize Winners include Selena Pigoni's Promised to a Dragon , Gabihime's The Young Lady is the Substitute Harvest Goddess , Jan Olexa's It's Tough Being a Necromancer , and garry's The Dragon and the Blade Saint: This Isn't Where We End . The winners will receive US$1,000.

