Live-Action Cosmetic Playlover Series Reveals 3 New Cast

Shunta Sono, Nozomi Seina, Tomoki Yonemura join cast of August 5 TV series

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the live-action series adaptation of Sachi Narashima 's Cosmetic Playlover manga revealed three new cast members on Monday:

Shunta Sono as Atsushi Nanjō

Nozomi Seina as Chief Harada

Tomoki Yonemura as Taichi Harukawa

The series will premiere onon August 5 at 26:55 JST (effectively, August 6 at 2:55 a.m. JST).

The series will star Sou Okuno as Natsume Mamiya and Yūdai Toyoda as Touma Sahashi.

Takehiro Shindo is directing the series, Hiroko Kanasugi is writing the script, and Kōji Endō is composing the music.

Animate International licensed the manga, and the series is available in English digitally in multiple platforms. Manga Planet also releases the manga digitally under its futekiya ( BL ) category. Manga Planet describes the manga's story:

Beauty consultant Natsume Mamiya is forced to work as a pair with Touma Sahashi, his junior. On top of everything, Touma — who has no respect for his work or for Natsume — has usurped his throne as the top seller! One day, Touma finds out Natsume is gay and uses this to his advantage in a power-play, coercing Natsume to become his friend with benefits! Enjoy the behind-the-scenes of the hottest cosmetics counter ever, and prepare to swoon! The extra story and bonus chapter feature even more sensual kissing... and a secret, steamy hookup scene!

Narashima launched the manga in Libre Publishing 's Magazine Be-Boy in 2017. Libre Publishing published the manga's first compiled book volume in August 2018, and the eighth volume on February 8.

The manga won in the BL category of NTT Solmare 's Digital Comic Award in 2021.