GungHo Online Entertainment Reveals Disney Pixel RPG for Smartphones

The Japanese game developer GungHo Online Entertainment announced a new smartphone game titled Disney Pixel RPG on Monday. The free-to-play game (with in-app purchases) is slated for iOS and Android devices this year in 18 countries and regions, and it will support the English, Japanese, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Korean, and Chinese (Traditional) languages.

GungHo Online Entertainment describes the game:

Players will encounter an original mystery that unfolds alongside their trusted companion Mickey Mouse and his friends.

The game has been designed with all players in mind. Players will be able to send their characters to battle automatically or assume direct control for a richer gameplay challenge. Through completing challenges, players will earn new clothing and items for their characters, allowing for customization and personalization.