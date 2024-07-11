Mahō Tsukai ni Narenakatta Onna no Ko no Hanashi TV Anime Casts Yui Horie, Ayumi Mano

Series debuts in October

The official website for the television anime of Yuzuki Akasaka 's Mahō Tsukai ni Narenakatta Onna no Ko no Hanashi (The Story of the Girl Who Couldn't Become a Wizard) novel revealed two more cast members on Thursday.

Yui Horie as Minami Suzuki (pictured left below), Kurumi's teacher who looks like a girl, and Ayumi Mano as Maki Kumil (pictured right), a reliable roommate



The anime will premiere in October.

The anime stars Hana Hishikawa as Kurumi Mirai and Misuzu Yamada as Yuzu Edel.

J.C. Staff is producing the anime. Takashi Watanabe ( Rave Master , Shakugan no Shana , Slayers ) is the chief director, while Masato Matsune ( Chaos Dragon , Chronos Ruler , Reign of the Seven Spellblades ) is directing the anime. Hiroko Kanasugi ( Drug Store in Another World - The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist , First Love Monster ) is in charge of the series scripts. Lily Hoshino ( Penguindrum , Otome Yōkai Zakuro ) is designing the original character concepts, and Mai Matsuura ( KING OF PRISM by PrettyRhythm , Pretty Rhythm Rainbow Live ) is adapting those designs for animation. Yoko Shimomura ( Street Fighter II , Final Fantasy XV , Kingdom Hearts series) is composing the music, and Hayato Matsuo , Dai Haraguchi , and Miku Yoshikawa are in charge of music arrangement.

The novel's description on the Everystar website reads:

Kurumi Mirai, a freshman in high school. In the Letran Magic and Magecraft School, the one institution that trains the top-class "wizards" of the International Mage Alliance, she has already secured top marks since middle school. And yet, when she reached high school and took the selection exam to get into the "Magic Group" class that trains wizards, she did not get in. In the next class, there were students taking the test to become fully fledged wizards, and among them was a student whom Kurumi admired. How will Kurumi adapt and grow with not being selected despite her boundless intellect? And what of the goals of the top-class wizard Minami Suzuki, Kurumi's new homeroom teacher?

Mahō Tsukai ni Narenakatta Onna no Ko no Hanashi will be the second anime produced from the winners of the Project Anima contest. When Project Anima announced the story as the winner of its "Another World/Fantasy" category in 2018, the anime was initially slated for a 2021 debut.