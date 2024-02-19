Project anima's Mahō Tsukai ni Narenakatta Onna no Ko no Hanashi Anime Reveals Teaser, Staff, October TV Debut

Project Anima revealed a teaser promotional video, visual, staff, and October television premiere date for the anime of Yuzuki Akasaka's Mahō Tsukai ni Narenakatta Onna no Ko no Hanashi (The Story of the Girl Who Couldn't Become a Wizard) novel on Tuesday. The novel won of the "Another World/Fantasy" category of Project Anima's 2018 contest.

Image via Comic Natalie © 「まほなれ」製作委員会

As previously announced, J.C. Staff is producing the anime. Takashi Watanabe ( Rave Master , Shakugan no Shana , Slayers ) is the chief director, while Masato Matsune ( Chaos Dragon , Chronos Ruler , Reign of the Seven Spellblades ) is directing the anime. Hiroko Kanasugi ( Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist , First Love Monster ) is in charge of the series scripts.

Image via Everystar © Yuzuki Akasaka

Kurumi Mirai, a freshman in high school. In the Letran Magic and Magecraft School, the one institution that trains the top-class "wizards" of the International Mage Alliance, she has already secured top marks since middle school. And yet, when she reached high school and took the selection exam to get into the "Magic Group" class that trains wizards, she did not get in. In the next class, there were students taking the test to become fully fledged wizards, and among them was a student whom Kurumi admired. How will Kurumi adapt and grow with not being selected despite her boundless intellect? And what of the goals of the top-class wizard Minami Suzuki , Kurumi's new homeroom teacher?

The novel's description on thewebsite reads:

Mahō Tsukai ni Narenakatta Onna no Ko no Hanashi will be the second anime produced from the winners of the Project Anima contest. When Project Anima announced the story as the winner of its "Another World/Fantasy" category in 2018, the anime was initially slated for a 2021 debut.

Project Anima accepted story submissions from the general public through DeNA 's MangaBox, Everystar , and similar user-submitted content platforms. DeNA , Sotsu Co., Ltd. , Nippon Cultural Broadcasting , and MBS hosted competitions in three categories.

The project announced the winner for the "Science-Fiction/Robot" category in August 2018, with Nekotarō Inui 's Sakugan Labyrinth Marker (Drilling Labyrinth Marker) novel as the runner-up (the judges did not award the novel a grand prize), with an anime adaptation by Satelight initially slated for 2020. That project eventually spawned the Sakugan television anime which premiered in October 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Hajime Shinagawa's Möbius Dust story was the winner of the "Kids/Game" category, which Project Anima announced the winner of in March 2019. Doga Kobo ( Oshi no Ko ) is producing the anime adaptation, which was initially slated for a debut after 2020.

Source: Comic Natalie