Nintama Rantaro Anime Film's 2nd Teaser Trailer Reveals December 20 Opening

The official website for Gekijо̄-ban Nintama Rantaro Dokutake Ninja-tai Saikyо̄ no Gunshi (Nintama Rantaro the Movie: The Dokutake Ninja Team's Strongest Strategist), the first anime film in the Nintama Rantaro anime franchise in 13 years, unveiled on Tuesday the second teaser trailer, visual, character visuals, and December 20 opening. The video and visual preview a strategist dressed in white who looks like the missing teacher Hansuke Doi.

The website posted four visuals by character designer Emiko Niiyama .

Rantaro

Shinbei

Kirimaru

Hansuke Doi

Image via Nintama Rantaro film's Twitter account © 尼子騒兵衛／劇場版忍たま乱太郎製作委員会

The film will open in Japan in December.

The movie is based on Kazuhisa Sakaguchi 's 2013 novel of the same name, which centers on Rantaro's teacher Hansuke Doi losing a battle against Sonnamon and Zatto Konnamon becoming a teacher at Ninjutsu Academy.

The returning cast includes Minami Takayama as Rantarō, Mayumi Tanaka as Kirimaru, Teiyū Ichiryūsai as Shinbei Fukutomi, and Toshihiko Seki as Hansuke Doi.

Masaya Fujimori ( Doraemon movies) is returning from the previous film to direct the new one at Ajia-do , the same animation studio for the television series. Original novel writer Sakaguchi is writing the screenplay.

The franchise 's previous film Gekijō-ban Anime Nintama Rantaro Ninjutsu Gakuen Zenin Shutsudō! no Dan opened in March 2011.

The 31st series in the Nintama Rantaro anime franchise debuted in April 2023. The 32nd series premiered earlier this month.

Soubee Amako 's original Rakudai Ninja Rantarō ninja gag manga centers around Rantarō, a ninja apprentice at an elite ninjutsu academy in historical Japan. As elementary students, Rantarō and his ninja-in-training friends are called "Nintama" — a contraction of the words "ninja" and "tamago" ("egg").

The manga inspired the Nintama Rantaro television anime in 1993, and the NHK-E channel is still airing the 10-minute anime every weekday. The manga also inspired two anime films and two live-action films. Takashi Miike directed the first live-action film.

