SNK vs. Capcom SVC Chaos Fighting Game Launches on Switch, PS4, PC

Arcade game originally launched in 2003

SNK announced on Sunday that it will release the SNK vs. CAPCOM SVC Chaos fighting game for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via GOG.com on Monday. The game launched on PC via Steam on Sunday.

The game released in arcades in 2003.

CAPCOM and SNK once collaborated on a series of crossover games consisting of three card-based video games and three fighting games. The fighting games include CAPCOM vs. SNK in 1999, CAPCOM vs. SNK 2 in 2001, and SNK vs. CAPCOM : SVC Chaos in 2003. CAPCOM developed the first two games, and SNK developed the third game. The games bring together both companies' wide roster of characters, some from outside fighting games. Both companies were rivals in the fighting game industry in the 90s, producing some of the most popular games in the genre.

SNK producer Yasuyuki Oda stated in an interview in 2022 that both SNK and CAPCOM were interested in a revival of the crossover series.