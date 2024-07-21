Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! Manga Gets TV Anime in 2025

A website opened on Sunday to announce that a television anime adaptation of Benigashira and Muramitsu 's Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! ( Salaryman ga Isekai ni Ittara Shitennō ni Natta Hanashi ) manga has been green-lit for next year.

Seven Seas published the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Dennosuke Uchimura is just an ordinary Japanese salaryman, until he's sent to work in Vietnam where he dies in a hit-and-run accident. Uchimura is reincarnated and summoned to another world by the Demon King, who offers him a new job–as one of the Four Heavenly Kings of his army! Uchimura is faced with an offer he can't refuse, but can he do the job?

The cast includes:

Yūki Ono as Dennosuke Uchimura

as Dennosuke Uchimura Konomi Kohara as Ulmandra

as Ulmandra Akio Ōtsuka as the Demon King

Michio Fukuda ( Failure Frame ) is directing at GEEK TOYS and CompTown with assistant director Seung-Deok Kim, and Hiroko Fukuda ( Our Dating Story: The Experienced You and The Inexperienced Me , Taisho Otome Fairy Tale ) is in charge of the series scripts. Ayumi Nishibata ( Migi & Dali , Otherside Picnic ) is designing the characters, and Takafumi Wada ( The Seven Deadly Sins , Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign ) is composing the music.

The other staff member include:

The manga launched on Overlap 's Comic Gardo web manga service in December 2019, and the ninth compiled book volume will ship on July 25.

The manga adapts Benigashira 's earlier manga which they drew themselves, and began releasing digitally with the first volume in June 2019. The manga runs parallel to the new version by Muramitsu .

Source: Comic Natalie