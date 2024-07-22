I Have a Crush at Work Manga Gets TV Anime

Visual shows main characters of Akamaru Enomoto's Kono Kaisha ni Suki na Hito ga Imasu manga

A new official website and X/Twitter account opened on Tuesday to announce that Akamaru Enomoto's I Have a Crush at Work ( Kono Kaisha ni Suki na Hito ga Imasu , also known as Can You Keep a Secret? ) manga is getting a television anime. The website unveiled a visual of the main characters Masugu and Yui:

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga in February, and it describes the story:

Yui Mitsuya and Masugu Tateishi aren't just any coworkers—they totally have the hots for each other. His helpful yet humble attitude makes her giddy, and her cuteness leaves him grinning like a fool. Problem is, they're trying to keep their new relationship under wraps to avoid making things awkward at work. But seeing how they can't keep their hands off each other, they run the risk of spilling their little secret with each passing day at the office.

Enomoto debuted the manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in March 2019, and ended it in January 2023. Kodansha published the 15th and final compiled book volume in March 2023. The series has 1.1 million copies, including both physical and digital, in circulation.

Sources: I Have a Crush at Work anime's website, Comic Natalie