News
Kenji Sakaki's Tokyo Underworld Manga Enters Last Arc
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Manga launched in May 2022
Manga creator Kenji Sakaki posted on their X (formerly Twitter) account on July 14 that their Tokyo Underworld (Shin Tōkyō) manga has entered its last arc.
Sakaki launched the manga in Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ manga service in May 2022. Shueisha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on May 2, and will publish the ninth volume on August 2.
Shueisha's MANGA Plus service releases the manga in English, and it describes the manga:
According to urban legend, the guilty are sentenced to fall to the Tokyo Underworld. There, they are given no mercy and are mercilessly judged for their crimes in the cruelest ways imaginable!!
Source: Kenji Sakaki's X/Twitter account