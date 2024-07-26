×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Star Fruit Books Licenses Hiroshi Kato's Psyfer Manga

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Manga releases in 2025

hiroshikato
© Hiroshi Kato, Shogakukan
Star Fruit Books announced on Thursday that it has licensed Hiroshi Kato's Psyfer manga. Star Fruit Books will release the manga in 2025.

The manga centers on Ikki, a normal boy who suddenly gains telekinesis powers when a mysterious star mark appears on his forehead. He also hears a strange voice talking to him inside his head warning him that "they are coming." One day, his mother inexplicably turns into a monster and attacks him, and he is saved by Won, a member of an ancient clan, and the one talking to him telepathically. He learns that these monsters named Gaima are attempting to attack the world and seek the revival of their lord, and the elimination of the Psyfers who can stand in their way.

Shogakukan released the manga in two volumes in 1996.

Source: Star Fruit Books X/Twitter account

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives