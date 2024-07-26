Star Fruit Books Licenses Hiroshi Kato's Psyfer Manga

Manga releases in 2025

© Hiroshi Kato, Shogakukan

Psyfer

Star Fruit Books

announced on Thursday that it has licensed Hiroshi Kato'smanga.will release the manga in 2025.

The manga centers on Ikki, a normal boy who suddenly gains telekinesis powers when a mysterious star mark appears on his forehead. He also hears a strange voice talking to him inside his head warning him that "they are coming." One day, his mother inexplicably turns into a monster and attacks him, and he is saved by Won, a member of an ancient clan, and the one talking to him telepathically. He learns that these monsters named Gaima are attempting to attack the world and seek the revival of their lord, and the elimination of the Psyfers who can stand in their way.

Shogakukan released the manga in two volumes in 1996.

