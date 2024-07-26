News
Star Fruit Books Licenses Hiroshi Kato's Psyfer Manga
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Manga releases in 2025
Star Fruit Books announced on Thursday that it has licensed Hiroshi Kato's Psyfer manga. Star Fruit Books will release the manga in 2025.
Shogakukan released the manga in two volumes in 1996.
The manga centers on Ikki, a normal boy who suddenly gains telekinesis powers when a mysterious star mark appears on his forehead. He also hears a strange voice talking to him inside his head warning him that "they are coming." One day, his mother inexplicably turns into a monster and attacks him, and he is saved by Won, a member of an ancient clan, and the one talking to him telepathically. He learns that these monsters named Gaima are attempting to attack the world and seek the revival of their lord, and the elimination of the Psyfers who can stand in their way.
Source: Star Fruit Books X/Twitter account