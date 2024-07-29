Niconico Services to Resume Operation Beginning on August 5 Following Kadokawa Cyber Attack

Image via Livedoor

Dwango announced in a new statement on Friday that a number of Niconico services will resume operation beginning August 5 with a new version of the website, following the cyber attack on June 8. Livestreaming on the website and channels will gradually return to service throughout August.

The list of services resuming operation beginning August 5 include:

Niconico Video (posting/viewing videos and comments will return)

Video (posting/viewing videos and comments will return) Niconico Live Streaming (official broadcasts and comments will return)

Live Streaming (official broadcasts and comments will return) Niconico Encyclopedia (Viewing, writing, editing articles, and commenting on the bulletin board system will return)

Encyclopedia (Viewing, writing, editing articles, and commenting on the bulletin board system will return) Nico Nico Seiga

Niconico Commons

Commons Niconico 3D

3D Niconico Q

Q Creator Incentive Program

Some services will not be available immediately on August 5, and select services will be available on the PC version or the iOS and Android version. Niconico manga and NicoFT are already operating.

As part of the relaunch of services, the previously launched Niconico Video (Temporary Name), Niconico Live Streaming (Temporary Name), Niconico Commons (Temporary Name), Niconico Plaza (Temporary Name), and Niconico Broadcast (Temporary Name) provisional services will shut down. Further details will be released on August 1, including the name of the new Niconico Video service.

Services to gradually resume operation throughout August include:

Niconico channels (from mid-August)

channels (from mid-August) User live broadcasting (early august)

VocaColle iOS/Android app (mid-August)

Niconico ads and gifting (mid-August)

ads and gifting (mid-August) Follow new arrivals (system replacing Nico Repo, late August)

Premium subscriptions (mid-August)

N Prep school (early August)

The Niconico community function will not return in the new version of the video services due to a loss of system files and data. More details will follow in a separate announcement.

The company also revealed that it has rebuilt its systems and implemented new security measures with assistance from an outside specialist. The company confirmed it is still assessing the full scope of damages from the cyber attack.

The previously announced compensation for premium users of the Niconico services will also be extended into August. Full details of the compensation can be found on the Niconico blog.

Sources: Dwango, Livedoor News' X/Twitter account via Yaraon!





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.