Okaimono Panda! Anime's 2nd Video Reveals More Cast

The official website for the television anime of Okaimono Panda! (literally, Shopping Panda), the official mascot character of the Rakuten marketplace and tie-in services, began streaming the second promotional video for the anime on Tuesday. The video reveals more cast members for the anime.

The new cast members include Neeko as Okaimono Panda's best friend Kopanda, Ayumu Murase as the AI robot Puchomaru, and Yuria Kōzuki as the cat Mugi who lives with Okaimono Panda.

© Rakuten/Rakuten Panda!

The anime will premiere this fall.Content Central is handling content production for the series, which is titledin Japanese andin English. The character marked their 11th anniversary (since debuting in asticker) on May 7.

Rakuten describes the character: " Okaimono Panda! has a big heart and always gives 110% no matter what. They are also a bit of a shopaholic, which sometimes gets them into a spot of trouble…"

For the upcoming anime, Ikue Ōtani is reprising the lead voice role from previous Rakuten television commercials. Shinji Takamatsu ( Gintama ) is directing at Shinei Animation ( Doraemon , Crayon Shin-chan ), and Higashi Shimizu ( Sazae-san , Doraemon ) is in charge of the series scripts. Yasue Sosogi is designing the characters.