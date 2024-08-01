Pokémon Sleep Smartphone App Adds GO Plus Accessory Compatibility

Players who connect GO Plus accessory unlock special sleeping cap Pikachu

The Pokémon Company revealed in a new video on Thursday that Pokémon Sleep , the smartphone app by SELECT BUTTON inc., will now integrate the Nintendo -developed "Pokémon GO Plus" accessory into gameplay. The company released two new trailers advertising the new features.

Players who connect the "Pokémon GO Plus" accessory will be able to add another Pokémon to the sleep roster, a special sleeping cap-wearing Pikachu. The connection will also give players a bonus achievement. Finally, pressing the button on the device will start the sleep counter in the app.

Pokémon Sleep launched for smartphone devices in late July 2023.