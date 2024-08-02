Kenji Saitō's Kentōshi AtoZ Manga Ends

Manga launched earlier this year in February

Image via Amazon © Kenji Saitō, YOHAN, Shuesiha

Shueisha

The September issue of'smagazine published the final chapter ofand's(Gladiator A to Z) manga on Friday.will publish the manga's second and final compiled book volume on September 4.

The manga follows gladiators competing for the top in the colosseum, including one who used to be an online streamer.

Saitō and YOHAN launched the manga in Jump SQ. on February 2 earlier this year. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume on June 4.

Saito and Akinari Nao launched the Trinity Seven manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine in 2011. The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series that premiered in October 2014, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks released the series with an English dub on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in August 2016. The Trinity Seven: Eternal Library & Alchemic Girl film opened in Japan in February 2017. Trinity Seven: Heavens Library & Crimson Lord ( Trinity Seven: Tenkū Toshokan to Shinku no Maō ), the second film in the franchise , opened in Japan in March 2019. Crunchyroll is streaming both films.

Source: Jump SQ. September issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.