Manga Up! Global Adds Dusk Maiden of Amnesia Manga

Image courtesy of Manga Up! Global © Maybe, Square Enix

Maybe began the Dusk Maiden of Amnesia manga in Monthly Gangan Joker in 2009. The manga ended in June 2013.

The original story is set at a private academy that has a history of hauntings by spirits, including a ghost girl named Yūko. For some mysterious reason, first-year middle school student Teiichi Niiya is the only person who can see Yūko. Yūko has no memory of her death, much less who or what caused it. Yūko and Teiichi create an investigation club to find the truth about her death and the other mysteries of the school.

The manga inspired a television anime in 2012. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Maybe 's To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts ( Katsute Kami Datta Kemono-tachi e ) manga inspired an anime adaptation that premiered in July 2019.

Source: Email correspondence