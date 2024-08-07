Isekai Affair Spinoff Manga Ends

Final volume ships in December

The eighth compiled book volume of Masakazu Ooi and Inomaru 's Isekai Furin II - Michibikareshi Hitozuma-tachi to Bukiyou Tensei Yuusha (Isekai Affair II: Guided Wives and Clumsy Otherworld Heroes) manga revealed on Thursday that the series will end with the ninth volume, which ships in December.

The series is a spinoff of the ISEKAI AFFAIR: 10 Years After Defeating the Demon King, the Hero Cheats on His Wife With a Warrior Woman Who Lost Her Husband ( Isekai Furin - Maou Toubatsu kara Juunen, Tsuma to wa Resu no Moto Yuusha to, Otto o Nakushita Onna Senshi ) manga.

Seven Seas licensed the original series in English and describes the story:

Getting hit by a truck and sent to another world to face off against the Demon King was the best thing that ever happened to Yuuta. He attained unmatched powers, saved the world, and even married the princess. But now that the adventure's over, he finds himself in a boring, sexless marriage with no battles left to fight. The only excitement he can find comes from sneaking out for intimate nights with his former party member. Can the powers he once used to save the realm keep him from getting busted by his royal family?

Ooi and Inomaru launched the series in November 2021 on Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry website.

The first series debuted on Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry website in December 2020. The third and final volume shipped in December 2021.



Source: Isekai Affair volume 8