Cartoon Network's Website Shuts Down, Redirects to Max Streaming Service

Boomerang channel to shut down on September 30

The official website for Cartoon Network has shut down, and it now redirects to Warner Bros. Discovery's Max streaming service. The website also lost its video content, which included episodes of Cartoon Network series. A message on the redirected page informs viewers that they can sign up to the service for Cartoon Network shows. The page also states that cable subscribers can continue to watch Cartoon Network on cable television and connected apps.

In related news, Warner Bros. Discovery has also shut down the website for Boomerang , a channel dedicated to classic cartoons. The Boomerang channel will shut down on September 30 and move to Max on the same day.

Cartoon Network 's website had streamed episodes from series such as Teen Titans GO! and Steven Universe .

Cartoon Network shares its channel with Adult Swim . The latter includes the Toonami and recent Toonami Rewind programming blocks that predominantly feature anime. Cartoon Network also previously aired the original Toonami block since 1997 before Adult Swim started in 2003.

WarnerMedia announced a reorganization of its divisions in March 2019 that brought many of its subsidiaries and brands — including Otter Media (Ellation), Cartoon Network , Adult Swim , and Boomerang — into a single "Global Kids & Young Adults" unit. The company announced in April 2021 that it united the Adult Swim and HBO Max adult animation development teams, and it appointed Suzanna Makkos in an expanded role as the executive vice president of original comedy and adult animation for both brands.

Sources: Max/Cartoon Network.com, Variety (Todd Spangler)