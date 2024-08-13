Blue Exorcist: Beyond the Snow Saga Anime's New Video Unveils October 5 Debut, Ending Song

Band Yobahi performs 'Tsurara' ending theme

The staff for the Blue Exorcist: Beyond the Snow Saga ( Ao no Exorcist: Yuki no Hate-hen ) anime started streaming a new promotional video and announced its October 5 premiere. The video reveals and previews the ending theme song "Tsurara" by the band Yobahi.

The anime will premiere on October 5 on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , and Tochigi TV channels at 24:30 JST (effectively, October 6 at 12:30 a.m. JST). The anime will also stream on U-NEXT , Hulu , d Anime Store , and Anime Hōdai services on October 5 at 25:00 JST (effectively, October 6 at 1:00 a.m. JST).

The anime starsas Rin Okumura andas Yukio Okumura.

The cast includes:

Returning staff members include director Daisuke Yoshida , scriptwriter Toshiya Ono , character designer and chief animation director Yurie Oohigashi , and composers Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawano

The new anime will have two cours (quarter of a year), with Blue Exorcist: Beyond the Snow Saga being the first cours , and the second cours Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga will air in January 2025. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs.

Reol performs the opening theme song "Re Rescue."

The anime is the sequel to the Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga anime, which premiered in Japan on January 6. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streams an English dub .

Daisuke Yoshida directed the anime at Studio VOLN , and Toshiya Ono oversaw the series scripts. Yurie Oohigashi was the character designer and chief animation director, and Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawano composed the music. The rock band UVERworld contributed the opening theme song "Eye's Sentry," and Mulasaki-Ima performed the ending theme "Gakkyū Nisshi" (Class Diary).

Kazue Katō launched the Blue Exorcist manga in Jump SQ. in 2009. The manga went on hiatus in July 2021, and resumed in May 2022. The manga has more than 25 million copies in circulation.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Raised by Father Fujimoto, a famous exorcist, Rin Okumura never knew his real father. One day a fateful argument with Father Fujimoto forces Rin to face a terrible truth—the blood of the demon lord Satan runs in Rin's veins! Rin swears to defeat Satan, but doing that means entering the mysterious True Cross Academy and becoming an exorcist himself. Can Rin fight demons and keep his infernal bloodline a secret? It won't be easy, especially when drawing his father's sword releases the demonic power within him!

The manga inspired a 25-episode television anime series in 2011, and the Blue Exorcist: Kuro Runs Away From Home OAV also premiered in 2011. The Blue Exorcist movie then premiered in Japan in December 2012. The Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga television anime premiered in 2017 and aired for 12 episodes.

The franchise also includes several novels and a series of stage plays.

Source: Press release