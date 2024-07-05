New Blue Exorcist Anime Reveals Trailer, Visual, Half-Year Run

ANN's coverage of Anime Expo 2024 sponsored by Yen Press and Ize Press!

A stage event at Anime Expo for the Blue Exorcist franchise on Friday revealed a new trailer and key visual for Ao no Exorcist: Yuki no Hate-hen , which will have the English title Blue Exorcist: Beyond the Snow Saga . The below video features Reol 's opening theme song "Re Rescue."

Returning staff members include director Daisuke Yoshida , scriptwriter Toshiya Ono , character designer and chief animation director Yurie Oohigashi , and composers Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawano

The new anime will have two cours (quarter of a year), with the first cours Blue Exorcist: Beyond the Snow Saga airing in October 2024, and the second cours Blue Exorcist : The Blue Night Saga airing in January 2025. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs.

The anime is the sequel to the Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga anime, which premiered in Japan on January 6. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streams an English dub.

Daisuke Yoshida directed the anime at Studio VOLN , and Toshiya Ono oversaw the series scripts. Yurie Oohigashi was the character designer and chief animation director, and Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawano composed the music. The rock band UVERworld contributed the opening theme song "Eye's Sentry," and Mulasaki-Ima performed the ending theme "Gakkyū Nisshi" (Class Diary).

Kazue Katō launched the Blue Exorcist manga in Jump SQ. in 2009. The manga went on hiatus in July 2021, and resumed in May 2022. The manga has more than 25 million copies in circulation.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Raised by Father Fujimoto, a famous exorcist, Rin Okumura never knew his real father. One day a fateful argument with Father Fujimoto forces Rin to face a terrible truth—the blood of the demon lord Satan runs in Rin's veins! Rin swears to defeat Satan, but doing that means entering the mysterious True Cross Academy and becoming an exorcist himself. Can Rin fight demons and keep his infernal bloodline a secret? It won't be easy, especially when drawing his father's sword releases the demonic power within him!

The manga inspired a 25-episode television anime series in 2011, and the Blue Exorcist: Kuro Runs Away From Home OAV also premiered in 2011. The Blue Exorcist movie then premiered in Japan in December 2012. The Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga television anime premiered in 2017 and aired for 12 episodes.

The franchise also includes several novels and a series of stage plays.