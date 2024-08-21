One Piece Bounty Rush Smartphone Game Gets Steam Release in Fall

Game launched for iOS, Android in 2019

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced that its One Piece Bounty Rush smartphone game will launch for PC via Steam this fall, and started streaming an announcement trailer on Tuesday.

The game launched for iOS and Android in 2019.

The game features four-vs-four team matches in a treasure contest. The goal of each timed match is to gather the most Berries. Players can play with other players worldwide. Both "high-impact brawls" and "capture-the-flag skirmishes" are available.

Characters in the game are categorized as one of five different classes, and the game's website currently states that there are more than 200 characters available to play.

Bandai Namco Entertainment previously released the One Piece Treasure Cruise , and One Piece Grand Collection smartphone games for the franchise . The One Piece Thousand Storm mobile game ended its global service in December 2018, and its Japanese servers shut down on January 23.

Bandai Namco Entertainment also released the One Piece Grand Cruise VR game in 2018, and the One Piece : World Seeker game in 2019.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment 's YouTube channel via Gematsu





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.