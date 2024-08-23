News
Glacier Bay Books Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for Arata Imai's Flash Point Manga
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Crowdfunding campaign has goal of US$27,000, includes reprint of Imai's F manga
The America-based online bookstore Glacier Bay Books launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign on Monday for the English release of Arata Imai's Flash Point manga. The Kickstarter will also fund a reprint of Imai's F manga and Andrew White's SPRING TIDES poetic-comic.
The crowdfunding campaign has a goal of US$27,000 and will end on September 19. The campaign has raised US$11,053 as of press time.
The compiled Flash Point manga launched in August 2023. Glacier Bay Books describes its story:
FLASH POINT, the stunning new award-winning modern political manga from Imai Arata about viral conspiracy theories, social media lynching, and the 2022 assassination of former prime minister of Japan, Abe Shinzo. Flash Point is translated by award-winning translator and manga historian Ryan Holmberg and features an interview with the author.
Glacier Bay Books originally published the English edition of Arata Imai's F manga in 2021.
Source: Glacier Bay Books' Kickstarter page