Cross Infinite World Licenses Ayakashi and the Fairy Tales We Tell Ourselves, How I Became King by Eating Monsters More Light Novels

Cross Infinite World announced on Tuesday that it has licensed four new light novel series:

Image courtesy of Cross Infinite World

Ayakashi and the Fairy Tales We Tell Ourselves

Title:Creators:(story), Meij (art)Release Date: September 30 (digital), physical version at later date

Synopsis: When Haruka Kitazawa bumps into the enigmatic Ayako Towada, her life veers down an unexpected course. Ayako introduces Haruka to her nephew, Takumi, a seemingly aloof classmate nursing a unique and uncanny secret. Takumi and his aunt bear an unusual gift—the ability to perceive ayakashi, spectral creatures that straddle the boundary between this realm and the one beyond. As Haruka and Takumi grapple with their newfound reality and their burgeoning relationship, they must learn to draw strength from each other and those around them to confront their most profound fears and insecurities. Amid the turmoil of adolescence and the mysteries of an unseen world, they strive to chart distinct paths and transform the messiness of youth into their own fairy tale of self-discovery and empowerment.



Image courtesy of Cross Infinite World

How I Became King by Eating Monsters

Title:Creators: Daken (story), Shiba (art)Release Date: November 30 (digital)

Synopsis: The first prince of the kingdom of Farune, Mars, is only twelve years old, yet he lives in fear of assassination. In order to avoid the deadly poison in nearly all of his meals, he slips out of the castle into the nearby monster-infested forest, where, battling monsters and his own hunger, he has to hunt for his meals in order to stave off starvation. Then, one night, as he's searching for his next bite of monster meat, a red-haired woman shouldering a greatsword appears before him and says to him, “You have promise. Become my apprentice.” How is he supposed to tell her that this must be some sort of mistake? But there's a secret that only she knows, and that he's stumbled upon: eating monsters makes you stronger! With her training and his newfound power, Mars will finally overcome all those pesky assassination attempts. However, that doesn't end things; no, it's only the beginning of a nationwide—even continent-spanning—series of wars and plots with him right in the middle!



Image courtesy of Cross Infinite World

How I Swapped Places with the Villainess, Beat Up Her Fiancé, and Found True Love

Title:Creators:(story),(art)Release Date: October 31

Synopsis: After dying in a traffic accident, I wound up in an otome game world. What's more, I swapped places with a girl named Alexandra. The so-called heroine had already bewitched Alexandra's fiancé–the second prince–and set her up as the villainess. To make matters worse, I arrived right in the middle of Alexandra's bogus condemnation. So, what's a girl to do in a situation like this? Kick her fiancé's butt and seize the happy ending, of course! But as soon as I did just that, the world collapsed, and I looped back in time to Alexandra's childhood. Years later, I met the older, incredibly gorgeous first prince. Oh, and he seemed totally into me! Could this be true love?!



Image courtesy of Cross Infinite World

The Frugal Priestess Becomes a Saint

Title:Creators:(story),(art)Release Date: October 31 (digital), physical version at later date

Synopsis: “Summon a saint from another world.” Thanks to their daydreaming king's unreasonable demand, the members of the clergy, including Fiona, are at their wit's end. The country has enjoyed a long stretch of peace in recent years, so it would be a waste of the national budget to spend the astronomical amount required to summon a saint. While turning the problem over in her mind, she realizes something. The saint summoned in the neighboring nation has black hair. And Fiona herself, who for whatever reason finds herself the object of the handsome prince's affections, also has black hair, an unusual color in their country. The time has finally arrived for her tresses to prove useful. “Let's pretend I'm the saint.” The kingdom's finances and working conditions for her fellow clergymen must be protected at all costs. So in collusion with the prince and the head priest, Fiona resolves to deceive the king by taking on the guise of a cost-effective saint! While she runs hither and fro alongside the overprotective prince with a borderline unhealthy obsession with her hair, where will Fiona's life as a fake (?) saint lead her?!





