News
Koichi Tokita, Tomohiro Chiba to Launch 12th Manga of Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Astray Series on September 26
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
11th manga in series ended in 2019
The October issue of Kadokawa's Monthly Gundam Ace magazine revealed on Monday that the 12th work in the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Astray series of artist Koichi Tokita and writer Tomohiro Chiba will launch in the magazine's next issue on September 26.
Previous stories in the Gundam Seed Astray series have been told as manga, novels, photo stories, and anime adaptations. The entire series itself is a spinoff of the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed franchise, which began as a 51-episode television anime series in 2002.
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
The new manga is set in C.E. 75 and will center in scrap dealer Rō, mercenary soldier Gai, and the "unroyalists" during the battle between Compass and Foundation.
The 11th manga in the Gundam Seed Astray series titled Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Astray: Tenkū no Princess (Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Astray: Princess of the Sky) (image right) ended in 2019. The manga launched in 2015.
Previous stories in the Gundam Seed Astray series have been told as manga, novels, photo stories, and anime adaptations. The entire series itself is a spinoff of the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed franchise, which began as a 51-episode television anime series in 2002.
Source: Monthly Gundam Ace October issue
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.