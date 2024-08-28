Koichi Tokita, Tomohiro Chiba to Launch 12th Manga of Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Astray Series on September 26

11th manga in series ended in 2019

Image via Amazon © Koichi Tokita, Tomohiro Chiba, Hajime Yatate, Yoshiyuki Tomino, Kadokawa

Monthly Gundam Ace

The October issue of'smagazine revealed on Monday that the 12th work in theseries of artistand writerwill launch in the magazine's next issue on September 26.

The new manga is set in C.E. 75 and will center in scrap dealer Rō, mercenary soldier Gai, and the "unroyalists" during the battle between Compass and Foundation.

The 11th manga in the Gundam Seed Astray series titled Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Astray : Tenkū no Princess ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Astray : Princess of the Sky ) (image right) ended in 2019. The manga launched in 2015.

Previous stories in the Gundam Seed Astray series have been told as manga, novels, photo stories, and anime adaptations. The entire series itself is a spinoff of the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed franchise , which began as a 51-episode television anime series in 2002.



