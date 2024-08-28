The Tales of Marielle Clarac Artist Alaskapan Launches New Manga

Niemiko launches on September 28

Image via Amazon Japan © Alaskapan, Haruka Momo, Ichijinsha

The October issue of Ichijinsha 's Comic Zero Sum magazine revealed on Wednesday that The Tales of Marielle Clarac artist Alaskapan will launch a new series titled Niemiko in the next issue on September 28.

The series follows a failed shrine maiden who is unexpectedly sought out by the strongest spirit, instead of her genius younger sister.

Alaskapan ended the manga adaptation of Haruka Momo 's The Tales of Marielle Clarac ( Marielle Clarac no Konyaku ) novel series on June 28. Alaskapan launched the manga adaptation in Monthly Comic Zero-Sum in September 2018. Ichijinsha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on July 31. J-Novel Club licensed and is releasing the original novels in English.

Haruka Momo began serializing the original story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in August 2015, and concluded it in 2020. Ichijinsha began releasing the print version with illustrations by Maro with the first volume in March 2017. The 12th novel volume, titled Marielle Clarac no Meikyū (The Labyrinth of Marielle Clarac), shipped on May 2. J-Novel Club released the 10th volume, The Springtime of Marielle Clarac ( Marielle Clarac no Shunrin ), on January 8.

Source: Comic Zero Sum October issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.