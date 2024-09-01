Tonbo! Season 2 Reveals More Cast, Theme Song Artists, October 5 Debut

The staff for Tonbo! , the anime of Ken Kawasaki and Yū Furusawa 's Oi! Tonbo (Hey! Tonbo) manga, unveiled more cast members (as well as new visuals for some returning characters), the theme song artists, and the October 5 premiere for the anime's second season.

Shown below is the new visual for main character Tonbo! Oi, now in high school. Rika Hayashi reprises the role from the first season.

Image courtesy of Remow ©Ken Kawasaki & You Furusawa/Tonbo Project

Shown below is the new visual for Tonbo's friend and rival Tsubura Adaniya. Eri Kitamura reprises the role from the first season.

Image courtesy of Remow ©Ken Kawasaki & You Furusawa/Tonbo Project

The newly announced characters and cast members include:

Yui Ishikawa as Hinoki Otoha, Tonbo's senior



Image courtesy of Remow ©Ken Kawasaki & You Furusawa/Tonbo Project

Marina Inoue as Emi Kurisu, a half-Japanese half-American golfer



Image courtesy of Remow ©Ken Kawasaki & You Furusawa/Tonbo Project

Eiji Hanawa as Hajime Udo, the son of the owner of a driving range, and Tonbo's new coach



Image courtesy of Remow ©Ken Kawasaki & You Furusawa/Tonbo Project

Sanae Kobayashi as Shima-san, the mother of a competitor in the Kyushu Women's Championship



Image courtesy of Remow ©Ken Kawasaki & You Furusawa/Tonbo Project

The Japanese pop duo Sacra e sole performs the second season's opening theme song "Seven pieces." The jazz-funk trio TOKYO GROOVE JYOSHI performs the second season's ending theme song "It's time to win."

The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo on October 5, and on BS TV Tokyo on October 7. The anime will stream in Japan on ABEMA and U-NEXT . The second season will be available globally on multiple platforms, including Tubi, ADN, Bahamt, iQIYI , bilibili , VIU , and TRUE iD.

Most of the anime's main staff is returning. Naozumi Kondō is replacing Naoto Kondō as color key artist.

The first season premiered on April 6.is streaming the anime.

Jin-Koo Oh ( Beyblade Burst GT , Beyblade Burst Sparking , Beyblade Burst QuadDrive , Beyblade Burst QuadStrike ) directed the first season at OLM . Mitsutaka Hirota ( Sweetness & Lightning , Anime-Gataris , Rent-A-Girlfriend ) was in charge of the series scripts. Akira Takeuchi ( Naisho no Tsubomi , Inazuma Eleven GO ) designed the characters. Nobuko Toda composed the music.

The manga's story begins with Igarashi, who was disqualified as a pro golfer after a certain "incident" and thus moves to Kagoshima Prefecture's Tokara Islands to step out of the limelight. On these islands known as "Japan's last unexplored wilderness," he encounters a naive girl named Tonbo.

As it turns out, these supposedly unexplored islands have a homemade golf course, where Tonbo plays every day. She demonstrates genius-level prowess, playing every kind of shot with just one golf club, a 3-iron. Igarashi is amazed at Tonbo's talent, even as he harbors doubts about her only using a 3-iron. Yet, hidden deep in Tonbo's heart lies a painful, sad past ….

Story creator Kawasaki and artist Furusawa launched the ongoing manga in Weekly Golf Digest , a general-interest golfing magazine from Golf Digest Sha Co., Ltd., in August 2014.

