Tonbo! Anime Gets 2nd Season This Fall

The official X/Twitter account for Tonbo! , the anime of Ken Kawasaki and Yū Furusawa 's Oi! Tonbo (Hey! Tonbo) manga, revealed on Saturday that the anime will get a second season that will debut this fall. The first season will also get a rebroadcast starting on July 6.

The staff revealed a teaser visual for the new season. The announcement teased the new season will take place in Kumamoto.

The first season premiered on April 6. Amazon Prime Video is streaming the anime.

Jin Gu Oh ( Beyblade Burst GT , Beyblade Burst Sparking , Beyblade Burst QuadDrive , Beyblade Burst QuadStrike ) directed the first season at OLM . Mitsutaka Hirota ( Sweetness & Lightning , Anime-Gataris , Rent-A-Girlfriend ) was in charge of the series scripts. Akira Takeuchi ( Naisho no Tsubomi , Inazuma Eleven GO ) designed the characters. Nobuko Toda composed the music.

The manga's story begins with Igarashi, who was disqualified as a pro golfer after a certain "incident" and thus moves to Kagoshima Prefecture's Tokara Islands to step out of the limelight. On these islands known as "Japan's last unexplored wilderness," he encounters a naive girl named Tonbo.

As it turns out, these supposedly unexplored islands have a homemade golf course, where Tonbo plays every day. She demonstrates genius-level prowess, playing every kind of shot with just one golf club, a 3-iron. Igarashi is amazed at Tonbo's talent, even as he harbors doubts about her only using a 3-iron. Yet, hidden deep in Tonbo's heart lies a painful, sad past ….

Story creator Kawasaki and artist Furusawa launched the ongoing manga in Weekly Golf Digest , a general-interest golfing magazine from Golf Digest Sha Co., Ltd., in August 2014.