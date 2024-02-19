Oi! Tonbo Golf Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals April 6 Premiere

The official website for the anime of Ken Kawasaki and Yū Furusawa 's Oi! Tonbo (Hey! Tonbo) manga began streaming its second promotional video for the anime on Tuesday. The video reveals that the anime will premiere on April 6 at 10:00 a.m. (April 5 at 9:00 p.m. EDT) on the TV Tokyo channel and its affiliates. The anime will then premiere on April 8 on BS TV Tokyo . The video also feaures comments by main voice actors Rika Hayashi and Hiroki Tōchi .

The anime's cast includes:

Rika Hayashi as Tonbo Ōi

Image via Oi! Tonbo anime's website © かわさき健・古沢優／オーイ！とんぼ製作委員会 Hiroki Tōchi as Kazuyoshi Igarashi

Image via Oi! Tonbo anime's website © かわさき健・古沢優／オーイ！とんぼ製作委員会

© かわさき健・古沢優／オーイ！とんぼ製作委員会

) is directing the anime at) is in charge of the series scripts.) is designing the characters.is the color key artist.is directing the art, andis directing the 3D .is in charge of CG animation.is the compositing director of photography.is the sound director.is composing the music.

Music duo Sacre e sole will perform the anime's opening theme song "Habatake" (Spread Your Wings). TOKYO GROOVE JYOSHI will perform the anime's ending theme song "Let's Swing."

The manga's story begins with Igarashi, who was disqualified as a pro golfer after a certain "incident" and thus moves to Kagoshima Prefecture's Tokara Islands to step out of the limelight. On these islands known as "Japan's last unexplored wilderness," he encounters a naive girl named Tonbo.

As it turns out, these supposedly unexplored islands have a homemade golf course, where Tonbo plays every day. She demonstrates genius-level prowess, playing every kind of shot with just one golf club, a 3-iron. Igarashi is amazed at Tonbo's talent, even as he harbors doubts about her only using a 3-iron. Yet, hidden deep in Tonbo's heart lies a painful, sad past ….

Story creator Kawasaki and artist Furusawa launched the manga in Weekly Golf Digest , a general-interest golfing magazine from Golf Digest Sha Co., Ltd., in August 2014. The manga's 48th compiled book volume shipped in December 2023.