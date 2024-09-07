Your Lie in April Stage Musical Gets New Run in Japan Next August

Show ended London run on August 11

The official website for the stage musical of Naoshi Arakawa 's Your Lie in April ( Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso ) manga announced on Thursday that a new run of the musical will be held in August and September 2025 in Japan. The show will run at the Showa Women's University's Hitomi Memorial Hall, before moving to Aichi and Osaka in September, and Toyama in October.

The cast includes (top row, left to right):

Kurumu Okamiya, Misato Higashijima as Kōsei Arima

Ririka Katō, Karin Miyamoto as Kaori Miyazono

(second row, left to right):

Shio Kisui , Saki Yamamoto as Tsubaki Sawabe

, as Tsubaki Sawabe Masato Yoshihara , Taisei Shima as Ryōta Watari

Other cast members include:

Shinichiro Hara as Kaori's father

Yukari Suzuki as Kaori's mother

as Kaori's mother Kō Takeuchi as a judge

Maiko Miki as a judge

as a judge Daisuke Utsumi as Takeshi Aiza

as Takeshi Aiza Moegi Iizuka as Emi Igawa

Frank Wildhorn, an American composer known for songs sung by Whitney Houston ("Where Do Broken Hearts Go?") scored the musical. Wildhorn also previously scored Death Note the Musical , and is a Broadway veteran of such hit musicals as Jekyll & Hyde and The Scarlet Pimpernel.

Tracy Miller Schell and Carly Robyn Green co-wrote the lyrics with Wildhorn. Composer Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Jekyll & Hyde) was in charge of the arrangement and orchestration for the musical. Riko Sakaguchi ( The Tale of the Princess Kaguya , Mary and The Witch's Flower ) wrote the original Japanese-language book for the musical, which was adapted into English by Rinne Goff. Ikko Ueda translated and directed the show.

The London run of the show ended its run on Sunday, August 11, not on September 21 as previously announced.

A version of the stage musical previously ran in Tokyo on May 7-29, 2022.

Arakawa's original manga follows Kōsei Arima, a former child prodigy who lost his ability to play the piano when his mother died. His daily life is monochrome, but it begins to gain color when he meets a female violinist by chance. Kaori Miyazono is an audacious go-getter who is overflowing with personality. Enchanted by the girl, Kōsei begins to rediscover his love for piano when Kaori invites him to be her accompanist for a competition.

The manga debuted in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in 2011, and ended in February 2015. The series won the Best Shōnen Manga category in Kodansha 's 37th Annual Manga Awards in 2013. Kodansha Comics released the manga in North America, and released the 11th and final volume in December 2018.

A television anime series of Arakawa's manga premiered in 2014, animated by A-1 Pictures . The manga also received a live-action film, which opened in Japan in September 2016. An earlier non-musical stage play debuted in 2017.

