Viz Licenses Akira Sugito's Tokyo Fears Rhapsody Manga
Adriana Hazra
Manga available digitally on Viz Manga service as simulpub
Viz Media announced on X/Twitter on Thursday that it has licensed Akira Sugito's Tokyo Fears Rhapsody (Tokyo Kaijin Rhapsody) manga. The manga is available in English on the Viz Manga app and website, with chapters 1-3 and 11-14.5 available now (Viz stated it is working to backfill chapters 4-10).
Sugito launched the MoMo -the blood taker- manga in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine in January 2019, and ended it in June 2021. Shueisha published the manga's ninth and final compiled book volume in July 2021. Seven Seas has released all nine volumes in English.
Viz describes the manga:
Not all creatures seek out fear and death, you know! What's a monster gotta do to live out a normal human life?!
Sugito launched the manga on Hero's Inc.'s Comiplex website in November 2022. Hero's Inc. published the manga's second compiled volume on August 29.
